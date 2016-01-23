Former England star Kevin Pietersen announces retirement

English cricket star Kevin Pietersen has announced his impending retirement, saying his playing career will be over by the end of this year.



Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars bats during the Big Bash League semi-final match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Source: Getty

The 37-year-old, currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL, said after last night's derby loss to the Renegades that had made the decision "recently".



"I'm done and dusted, playing days," he said.



"You get to that time in your career when you think 'do I want this?'



"I want it desperately at the moment ... but I don't think I will want it in 10 months' time.



"I just don't see myself wanting to play cricket in December."



Pietersen said he would honour playing commitments with the Pakistan Super League and in South Africa, but that would be it.



He is out of contract with the Stars at the end of this BBL season.



Pietersen is England's fifth-highest Test run scorer, with 8181 in 104 matches at an average of 47.28.



He has the best average of the top five, now led by current opener Alastair Cook.



Pietersen is also England's highest runscorer in all forms of the game combined.



But he was also a controversial figure and was dumped from English international teams after the disastrous 2013-14 Ashes Tour.



He then became a T20 specialist and last August he confirmed his career in England was over.



Pietersen said on Saturday night he wants to stay involved with the Stars.



He scored 40, but did not field after needing ice on an ankle.



Pietersen said that was only precautionary.



"This franchise (has) been so good for me at the end of my career," he said.



"I've loved every single day I've been in Melbourne.



"I love Melbourne (and) I've actually really grown to love Australia and have a really good rapport with a lot of the Australian public.



"So to have some sort of involvement in the Stars going forward, because of how much I love this club, would be something of immense value to me."



Pietersen was in the Channel Nine commentary team for the first three Ashes Tests and he wants to pursue that avenue as well.

