 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Former England star Kevin Pietersen announces retirement

share

Source:

AAP

English cricket star Kevin Pietersen has announced his impending retirement, saying his playing career will be over by the end of this year.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars bats during the Big Bash League Semi Final match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 22, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars bats during the Big Bash League semi-final match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Source: Getty

The 37-year-old, currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL, said after last night's derby loss to the Renegades that had made the decision "recently".

"I'm done and dusted, playing days," he said.

"You get to that time in your career when you think 'do I want this?'

"I want it desperately at the moment ... but I don't think I will want it in 10 months' time.

"I just don't see myself wanting to play cricket in December."

Pietersen said he would honour playing commitments with the Pakistan Super League and in South Africa, but that would be it.

He is out of contract with the Stars at the end of this BBL season.

Pietersen is England's fifth-highest Test run scorer, with 8181 in 104 matches at an average of 47.28.

He has the best average of the top five, now led by current opener Alastair Cook.

Pietersen is also England's highest runscorer in all forms of the game combined.

But he was also a controversial figure and was dumped from English international teams after the disastrous 2013-14 Ashes Tour.

He then became a T20 specialist and last August he confirmed his career in England was over.

Pietersen said on Saturday night he wants to stay involved with the Stars.

He scored 40, but did not field after needing ice on an ankle.

Pietersen said that was only precautionary.

"This franchise (has) been so good for me at the end of my career," he said.

"I've loved every single day I've been in Melbourne.

"I love Melbourne (and) I've actually really grown to love Australia and have a really good rapport with a lot of the Australian public.

"So to have some sort of involvement in the Stars going forward, because of how much I love this club, would be something of immense value to me."

Pietersen was in the Channel Nine commentary team for the first three Ashes Tests and he wants to pursue that avenue as well.

"Let's see - I really enjoy my commentary," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

00:30
2
The tournament's top seed will compete for the top prize after a straight sets win over Sachia Vickery.

'It's going to be a tough match' - ASB Classic set for showpiece finale after weather woes

00:28
3
The Black Caps' skipper notched his 10th ODI ton at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps claim first ODI after rain brings Pakistan's misery to an end

00:27
4
Henry Nicholls and Mohammad Amir came together, and it wasn't pretty.

Pakistan bowler left in agony after nasty collision against Black Caps

01:52
5
Eliza McCartney and Joseph Millar made an appearance at the Colgate Games in Auckland today.

'I'd only just started athletics at this age' – Kiwi duo lend a hand to inspire the next generation

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 18: Deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton in his office at the Beehive holds up the confirmation after the announcing he is to join the Progressive Coalition Party, today, Tuesday. (Photo by Robert Patterson/Getty Images)

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jim Anderton has died

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight.

Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Three days before he was honoured at the New Zealand Rugby Awards, Smith had his prostate removed.


02:03
The drilling ship and a team of international scientists are between expeditions to our biggest fault line.

High-tech research ship in New Zealand to learn more about country's most dangerous fault line

The vessel is currently docked in Christchurch between expeditions to discover more about The Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand caused disruptions this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 