Former England captain and cricket broadcaster Bob Willis dead, aged 70

Source:  Associated Press

Bob Willis, the former England cricket captain who became a leading broadcaster of the sport, has died. He was 70.

Willis' family announced the death in a statement to Sky Sports, where he worked as a pundit. The cause of death was not announced but the family asked for donations to a prostate cancer charity.

The pace bowler played 90 Test matches for England and became a broadcaster after his retirement in 1984.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather,” the family statement said. “He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly."

Willis' most famous moment as a player came in the 1981 Ashes series as he took eight wickets to help give England a remarkable win in the third test at Headingley.

He is England's fourth highest wicket-taker with 325.

“We are forever thankful for everything he has done for the game,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Willis is survived by his wife, Lauren, daughter Katie, brother David and sister Ann.

