Former Black Caps warn Kyle Jamieson of IPL pressures after massive pay day

Kyle Jamieson’s first step in his Indian Premier League journey has come with a nice pay day but former Black Caps who have played in the prestigious T20 competition warn the pace is about to get a lot harder.

Former Black Caps fast bowler Adam Milne was signed by fellow former New Zealand representative Shane Bond for the Mumbai Indians after last night’s auction where Jamieson went for $2.83 million.

Jamieson was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore – a club Milne played for under the captaincy of Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

Milne told 1 NEWS Jamieson should expect plenty more attention in joining the club.

“It's hard to escape in India, the hype and the pressures around the game,” he said.

Bond agreed.

“The biggest challenge for any player is living up to the expectation of the pay cheque,” the Mumbai coach added.

However, Heath Mills from the Cricket Players’ Association said those pressures are being eased with assistance already on board.

“All our players have a personal development manager to help them with off field matters like finance,” Mills said.

“I'm confident he'll get support.”

Adding to the pressures though is the fact Bangalore has never won the IPL despite Kohli’s presence.

Kohli is joined at the club by South African great AB de Villiers with backing coming from the second largest spirits company in the world – United Spirits – who owns the team.

Despite the big names he’s joining, Mills and Bond said Jamieson doesn’t need to prove anything.

“Kyle just needs to keep on being Kyle, he's very grounded,” Mills said.

