Former Black Caps trio to play T20 cricket on frozen lake in Switzerland

Three former Black Caps stars have opted to trade sunshine and grass for an attempt at cricket on a frozen lake.

Cricketers play on ice during the round robin tournament which celebrates twenty years of the tournament held on the frozen lake at St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cricketers play on ice during the round robin tournament which celebrates twenty years of the tournament held on the frozen lake at St Moritz, Switzerland.

Daniel Vettori, Grant Elliott and and Nathan McCullum have joined a long list of former internationals taking part in two T20 matches on Lake St Moritz in Switzerland in February.

Although the annual Ice Cricket festival has run since 1988, this year is notable for the big cricketing names involved, with the Kiwis being joined by Australia's Mike Hussey, India's Virender Sehwag, and South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith among others.

Grant Elliott and Daniel Vettori embrace after semi final win.

The games are played on an artificial turf pitch with the rest of the "field" covered in snow.

"The lake freezes into an extremely thick layer of ice which then is covered by the soft falling snow, enabling the lake to withstand more than 200 tons of weight, which makes it the perfect area to construct a pavilion village and grandstands," the organisers said.

The two games - with players split into two teams - will be played on February 8 and 9 (local time).

