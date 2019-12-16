Former Black Caps coach says it'd be 'cruel' to make Jeet Raval play again, suggests Tom Blundell as replacement

A former Black Caps coach has demanded the current selectors drop Jeet Raval for the remainder of the Australia Test series, saying it would be "cruel" to continue playing the out-of-form opener.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Former New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan told Radio Sport Tom Blundell must replace Raval while also noting spinner Mitchell Santner should also get cut for the Boxing Day Test.

"It's pretty obvious, the opening batting conundrum at the top and the spinner, they're the two who have to be sorted and changes have to be made," McMillan said.

"You drop him because playing him again would be cruel. It would actually be silly. Tom Blundell is the batting cover, okay. He's covering positions one to six."

Raval scored two runs overall in his two innings in the 296-run loss to Australia in Perth, leaving him averaged just 7.33 runs in his last nine Test innings.

The Black Caps said prior to the Perth Test they had faith Raval would come right but after another lacklustre performance in which he was even sledged by Aussie quick Mitchell Starc about his form, McMillan said changes are needed.

Jeet Raval. Source: Photosport

"In an ideal world, when you are touring Australia you like to have a reserve opening batsman. New Zealand haven't done that and probably don't have many options in terms of that at the moment.

"Tom Blundell has the skill set that can succeed at the top. He plays fast bowling well; he's a good back foot player.

"The question for me is, would you lose anything by playing him in this next Test match? The answer to that is a very simple - no - so he has to play."

McMillian said it wasn't ideal to bring in Blundell as an opener given his two Tests to date have been as a wicketkeeper, but the new selection could breathe some life into the order.

"It might be a stopgap for two Test matches, but it's an opportunity for someone else and you never know what might happen."

With the Santner selection issue, McMillan said the Black Caps have multiple Test spinners at their disposal in Todd Astle and Ajaz Patel to play in Melbourne.

Mitchell Santner bowls during the four day game between Worcestershire and a New Zealand XI at New Road, Worcester. Source: Photosport

"We're picking a guy whose best is three for 20. You work that out," McMillan said of Santner.

"Mitch did well. He scored that 100, got three-for against England, but at number eight your job has to be taking wickets.

"[Australian spinner] Nathan Lyon took six wickets in that [Perth] Test match. It took a lot of pressure off [Mitchell] Starc and [Pat] Cummins.

"We need to take some pressure off Neil Wagner and Tim Southee, who were outstanding after we lost Lockie Ferguson.

"The spinner has to be able to pick up three, four, five wickets."