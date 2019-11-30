Former Black Cap Neil Broom pulls out ridiculous scoop shot against Wellington

Former Black Caps batsman Neil Broom set tongues wagging with some audacious strokeplay in his side's two-run victory over Wellington, leading Otago's charge in his innings of 112 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

Batting first, Broom came to the crease at 14/1, before striking an exquisite century, including an outrageous reverse scoop over the keeper of former international fast bowler Hamish Bennett.

Broom's innings saw the Volts post 262/6 from their 50 overs.