Former Black Cap Neil Broom pulls out ridiculous scoop shot against Wellington

Former Black Caps batsman Neil Broom set tongues wagging with some audacious strokeplay in his side's two-run victory over Wellington, leading Otago's charge in his innings of 112 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval.
Batting first, Broom came to the crease at 14/1, before striking an exquisite century, including an outrageous reverse scoop over the keeper of former international fast bowler Hamish Bennett.
Broom's innings saw the Volts post 262/6 from their 50 overs.
In response, Wellington would fall just two runs short, bowled out for 260 in 49.4 overs, despite 70 runs from Black Caps hopeful Devon Conway, and 87 to Malcolm Nofal.