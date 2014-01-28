Former Black Cap Luke Ronchi rejoins NZ team as batting coach

New Zealand Cricket announced the appointment this morning, saying Ronchi will take over the the post left vacant by Peter Fulton in July. Ronchi, who played four Tests, 85 ODIs and 33 T20s before retiring from international cricket in 2017, said he was excited to be back in the environment. “I’ve really enjoyed being back with the team in recent seasons and it’s exciting to be given the opportunity full-time this summer,” Ronchi said. “Getting the chance to continue working with our batsmen is a great honour and I’m looking forward to seeing how I can help improve their games and best prepare them to perform at the highest level. “It’ll be great to sit down with Gary and the other coaches to begin planning for what will be a busy summer with four touring teams who will all bring different challenges.”

Ronchi joins the Black Caps having worked with the team regularly over the past two years, including the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign in the UK.



The appointment sees him join head coach Gary Stead and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen in the team’s management for the home summer, which kicks off next month with a T20 against the West Indies in Auckland.



Black Caps veteran and former teammate Ross Taylor said Ronchi had the right credentials to succeed in the role.



“It’s been great to have Luke back with the group in recent years and I’m personally really looking forward to working with him as batting coach.



“He’s obviously got great experience from playing and coaching around the world and I know he will bring plenty of his own ideas to the table.



“He’s got a calm demeanour and already possesses many strong relationships within the group.”



Since finishing his playing career with the Black Caps in 2017, Ronchi has been involved with Cricket Wellington’s development programmes and was also a player-coach with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

