Former Black Cap Jeetan Patel takes up full-time coaching job with England

Former Black Caps spinner Jeetan Patel has taken up a full-time coaching role with England Cricket.

Jeetan Patel of New Zealand Source: Photosport

Patel has worked with England over the last 18 months as a consultant coach, working with players during the men's team's tours of New Zealand and South Africa last summer.

However, the English Cricket Board announced this morning he has been promoted to a permanent Elite Spin Bowling Coach.

The 40-year-old starts his job immediately as he's currently with the team in India.