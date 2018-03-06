 

Former Black Cap Jacob Oram named new bowling coach of NZ women's cricket team

Jacob Oram has won a three-man race to be named bowling coach for the New Zealand women's cricket team.

17 February 2004, National Bank International Cricket Series, New Zealand vs South Africa, Jade Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Jacob Oram Pic: Sandra Teddy/Photosport

Jacob Oram

Source: Photosport

The former long-serving Black Caps allrounder has signed an 18-month contract which takes in the women's T20 tournament hosted by the West Indies in November.

Oram, whose 229-match international playing career spanned 12 years, has already been working with some of New Zealand's elite women's players.

His deal will see him join the team for incoming and outgoing tours as well as training camps.

Head coach Haidee Tiffen says Oram was among three candidates short-listed for the role.

"Jake's a great guy and builds strong relationships," she said.

"We've seen what he can do through his work with Hannah Rowe at the Central Hinds and we're looking forward to having him with us on a full-time touring basis."

Tiffen confirmed batting coach Matt Bell, also a former Black Cap, had extended his contract until the middle of 2019.

The White Ferns hold a 1-0 lead over the West Indies in the current one-day international series.

The two teams will contest a subsequent Twenty20 international series while the White Ferns are also scheduled to tour England in the middle of the year.

