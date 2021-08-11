Former Black Cap Chris Cairns has ‘paralysis in his legs'

Former Black Cap Chris Cairns has returned to Canberra but remains in a serious condition after being on life support earlier this month.

Chris Cairns celebrates scoring the winning runs for New Zealand against South Africa at the Gabba, Brisbane, January 19, 2002. Source: Photosport

Cairns' family gave an update on the all-rounder in a statement on Friday afternoon, admitting he has a "likely long road to recovery ahead of him" after surgery in Sydney.

"During the life saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney, he suffered a stroke in his spine," the statement said.

"This has resulted in paralysis in his legs. As a result, he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia."

News of Cairns' health scare earlier this month prompted support to pour in for him and his family, including from Brendon McCullum. The former Black Caps captain having testified against the allrounder in a 2015 perjury trial about match fixing.

The Cairns family said they remain appreciative of the immense public support as they deal with this difficult time and appreciate the way in which their privacy has been respected.