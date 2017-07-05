Former big-hitting Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder named in NZ's indoor cricket World Cup squad

Former Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder has been named in New Zealand's indoor cricket World Cup squad for the tournament in Dubai in September.

Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The left-hand batsman was named in New Zealand's 12-man squad last night.

Ryder, 33, played 48 ODI matches for the Black Caps, 18 Tests and 22 T20 matches.

The big-hitting batsman played for Central Districts Stags in the domestic competition last summer.