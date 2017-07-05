 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


Former big-hitting Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder named in NZ's indoor cricket World Cup squad

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder has been named in New Zealand's indoor cricket World Cup squad for the tournament in Dubai in September.

Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday the 15 February 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

The left-hand batsman was named in New Zealand's 12-man squad last night.

Ryder, 33, played 48 ODI matches for the Black Caps, 18 Tests and 22 T20 matches.

The big-hitting batsman played for Central Districts Stags in the domestic competition last summer.

The last time Ryder played for the Black Caps was against India in an ODI match in Wellington in 2014.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:38
1
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

00:29
2
Sagan's 2017 Tour de France campaign is over' with an UCI official saying his actions "endangered several riders."

World champ Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

00:30
3
Burgess said on Fox Sports NRL 360 show that SBW "messed up, penalty, move on."

'Move on' - Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess jumps to defence of Sonny Bill Williams and rugby league


00:49
4

Billy Son Williams? BBC makes awkward gaffe about SBW following suspension for brutal hit

00:18
5
Tomic lost 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to Germany's big-serving 27th seed Mischa Zverev, but he didn't seem that bothered about it.

'I felt a little bit bored out there' - Aussie star Bernard Tomic makes startling admission after crashing out of Wimbledon

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.

01:37
Judge Andrew Becroft remains confident, however, that attitudes are changing after the introduction of the anti-smacking law a decade ago.

'We all know there are better ways to discipline kids' - Children's Commissioner optimistic anti-smacking law works

Judge Becroft is confident attitudes are changing.

06:58
Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.

'A lot of people in our country decided what we were doing with cannabis was a failure'

Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.


02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ