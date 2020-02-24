Former Australian speedster floors batsman with brutal bouncer

Middle order batsman Matt Short was on the verge of a superb counter-attacking century despite being felled by a vicious bouncer, having helped lift Victoria out of trouble on day one of their Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba.



Short reached 98 not out at tea to leave the Vics 5-216.



The visitors recovered from a shaky 5-100 thanks to the No.5 and wicketkeeper Seb Gotch (31 not out).



Short was felled earlier in his innings by nasty blow flush on the shoulder from quick Billy Stanlake but recovered after treatment.

