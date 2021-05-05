TODAY |

Former Aussie Test cricketer revealed as kidnapping victim in NSW; Four people arrested

Source:  AAP

Former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has been named as the victim of an alleged Sydney kidnapping and extortion attempt.

Stuart MacGill celebrates a wicket in a 2003 Test between Australia and India. Source: Photosport

While NSW Police did not identify the victim, described as a 50-year-old man, MacGill was quickly named by multiple media outlets.

The alleged victim was confronted by a man at Cremorne on Sydney's north shore at 8pm on April 14, police said.

Then two other men arrived and helped force him into a car before driving him to Bringelly, in Sydney's southwest, where he was threatened with a firearm.

An hour later the victim was driven to Belmore and released.

The incident was reported to police on April 20 and four men - aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 - were arrested in dawn raids on Wednesday.

The men have been taken to police stations where charges are expected to be laid.

Police officers are in the process of executing search warrants at homes at Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville.

Cricket
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
From warehouse night shifts to an NRL debut: The rapid rise of new Warrior Ed Kosi
2
Black Sox name 31-strong training squad as focus turns to next year's Softball World Cup in Auckland
3
Highlanders to host trans-Tasman Super Rugby match at picturesque Queenstown venue
4
Silver Ferns great Margaret Forsyth dies aged 59
5
Foreign cricketers expected to start leaving India today after IPL suspension
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
02:27

Australian PM defends ban on India flights — 'The pandemic is raging'

Melbourne woman babysitting 3-year-old said 'I will bash you' before boy left permanently disabled

State-run boys' home breeding ground for criminality - former resident
03:53

'He wasn't going to go anywhere' - Otago plumber, storage shed owner apprehend fugitive