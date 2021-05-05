Former Aussie Test cricketer revealed as kidnapping victim in NSW; Four people arrested

Former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has been named as the victim of an alleged Sydney kidnapping and extortion attempt.



Stuart MacGill celebrates a wicket in a 2003 Test between Australia and India. Source: Photosport

While NSW Police did not identify the victim, described as a 50-year-old man, MacGill was quickly named by multiple media outlets.



The alleged victim was confronted by a man at Cremorne on Sydney's north shore at 8pm on April 14, police said.



Then two other men arrived and helped force him into a car before driving him to Bringelly, in Sydney's southwest, where he was threatened with a firearm.



An hour later the victim was driven to Belmore and released.



The incident was reported to police on April 20 and four men - aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 - were arrested in dawn raids on Wednesday.



The men have been taken to police stations where charges are expected to be laid.

