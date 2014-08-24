 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'Forgive and move on' - Cricket superstars say leave Australian cheats alone

share

Source:

AAP

Twenty20 superstars Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy have called on media to ease off on exiled Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner as they make their playing returns in Canada.

Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith at the end of the match. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia, Chappell Hadlee Trophy Match 3. ANZ ODI Cricket Series. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 8 February 2016. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith.

Source: Photosport

Three months into a one-year ban imposed by Cricket Australia for their roles in the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March, Smith and Warner are headlining the inaugural Global

T20 Canada league in Toronto, starting on Friday NZT.

It is a three-week tournament featuring six teams with Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Shahid Afridi among the marquee players.

Smith, the world's top-ranked Test batsman, will get his Global T20 Canada campaign underway on Friday when his Toronto Nationals clash with Gayle's Vancouver Knights at Maple Leaf Cricket Club, the venue for all 22 league matches.

Warner will play the following day when his Winnipeg Hawks take on the Montreal Tigers.

Global T20 officials did not schedule pre-tournament press conferences for the Australian duo, but Smith's teammate Sammy rubbished the idea questions remained about "sandpaper gate".

He also expressed concern about a widely-criticised media story this week about Smith "forlornly" having a beer alone in New York.

"As sportsmen, we want to do the right thing and set the right example for the next generation but we all make mistakes," Sammy said.

"You don't kick the man while he's down; that's not the human way to do things.

"There's a right to punish but there is also a right to forgive and move on."

Sammy insisted it was the media who needed to move on from the ill-fated Test series in South Africa.

"It's what you put in the papers and how you want the public to (perceive) him." Sammy said.

Sammy said he admired how 29-year-old Smith conducted a tearful and apologetic press conference at Sydney airport following the Cape Town Test, where he was given a 12-month ban and stripped of the Australian captaincy for at least two years.

"I think for somebody who has done so much for the sport, who scores runs and captains the team well, what I really respect about him is the way he took full responsibility," Sammy said.

"That's leadership; to be able to take more than 75 per cent share of the blame was brilliant."

Gayle was tight-lipped on the subject of ball-tampering but referred to a Twitter post he made in March.

The star T20 batsman claimed the length of Warner and Smith's bans were too severe but that the duo and Bancroft had to "live with this".

"I want (Smith and Warner) to be free; they have already paid a penalty for what they have done they want to move on with their lives." he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Shaun Johnson. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'I was pretty comfy on the couch' - Shaun Johnson happy to have missed Kiwis' US Test

2
Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith at the end of the match. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia, Chappell Hadlee Trophy Match 3. ANZ ODI Cricket Series. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 8 February 2016. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'Forgive and move on' - Cricket superstars say leave Australian cheats alone

00:14
3
The World Champions were eliminated with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.

'Biggest disgrace of German World Cup history!' Fans, media lambaste footballers after Russia catastrophe

4
2014-08-24T12:00:00.000+12:00

Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster to play NBA Summer League with Miami Heat

5

Opinion: No Sir John Kirwan, you didn't fail the Blues - they failed you

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.


The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.


03:00
The skipper and a group of mates from Auckland are dead after The Francie was toppled in Kaipara Harbour yesterday.

Skipper of boat which sank, killing eight, had habit of crossing Kaipara Harbour in bad conditions, investigation finds

The TAIC has just released its findings into the 2016 tragedy.


03:48
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Watch: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.


09:04
The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

Marama Davidson says speaking out about suffering sexual abuse as a child is allowing other victims 'to not feel alone'

After revealing she was abused, the Greens co-leader is appealing to adults to look out for behaviour changes in children, and for children to be encouraged to talk to adults.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 