Five Black Caps named in ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year

Five Black Caps have been included across the ICC’s one-day and Test sides of 2019.

Neil Wagner, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult and Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

Lion-hearted fast bowler Neil Wagner, opener Tom Latham and wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling were included the Test side while captain Kane Williamson and left-armer Trent Boult were named in the ODI side.

Williamson was named player of the World Cup after leading NZ in the now infamous Super Over tie in the final against England.

He scored 578 runs, the fourth highest tally, in the tournament at an average of 82.57 with two centuries including a highest score of 148 against the West Indies.

For the year, Williamson scored 948 runs in 19 innings at 59.25.

Boult was the second-highest wicket taker of the year behind India’s Mohammed Shami.

The left-armer took 38 wickets at 23.97 in 20 matches, including 17 at the World Cup.

In Test cricket, Wagner took 43 wickets at a remarkable 17.81 across just six Tests in 2019.

Latham and Watling scored 601 and 559 runs respectively through at an average of 50.08 and 55.9 respectively.

Watling completed 29 dismissals with 28 catches and a stumping.