First Test victory over India laid down marker for Black Caps attack, says returning Neil Wagner

The performance at the Basin Reserve laid down a marker for New Zealand’s attack, according to Neil Wagner, who missed the first Test win to be at the birth of his first child.

The proud father of a daughter will return for the second Test against India starting in Christchurch on Saturday as the Black Caps push for a series victory over the No.1 ranked side in Test cricket.

In Wagner’s absence, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, debutant Kyle Jamieson and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme took advantage of helpful conditions to bowl India out for 165 and 191 to lead NZ to a 10-wicket win.

A performance that impressed the absent talisman in Wagner.

“I think that performance the guys put up in Wellington was an exceptional performance and that puts the stepping-stone down for what we have got to keep doing and even be better with in Christchurch this week.

The performance of Southee particularly delighted Wagner.

“I’m very stoked for Timmy to be able to get the rewards from the hard work he’s put in the whole summer,” Wagner said.

There are lot of period where he bowled long, hard tough overs into the wind and I’ve got all the success and Timmy didn’t get all those rewards.

He finally reaped all those rewards he deserves, I was very happy sitting there in hospital.”

Jamieson’s all-round performance also pleased the man he replaced.

“I’m really glad and happy for him to get his opportunity and done what he has done,” Wagner said his replacement