TODAY |

First ever Māori schoolboys cricket team unveiled

1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket

New Zealand Cricket today announced its first ever Māori secondary schools team, which was unveiled in Wellington this afternoon.

Black Caps fast bowler Trent Boult presented the players with their caps.

Boult was the first Māori player to be named the country's cricketer of the year in 2017.

"If that initiative was around when I was a bit younger I definitely would have been right in there," said Boult.

"I don't think I can go back to school and be eligible to throw the hat on, but if it came up and I had to play against them, then definitely I would be very keen to do it."

Boult's former Black Caps teammate Hamish Marshall will line up against the Māori schoolboys for a Governor General XIII match tomorrow.

New Zealand Māori Schools cricket team:

Joel Clark (Ngā Puhi me Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, Whanganui Collegiate)

Tim Florence (Ngāti Whātua, Auckland Grammar School)

Ryan Jackson (Ngā Māhanga a Tairi, St Patrick's College Silverstream)

Joel Lavender (Te Āti Awa me Ngā Puhi, Marlborough Boys' College)

Ruben Love (Te Āti Awa, Palmerston North Boys' High School)

Rhys Mariu (Ngāi Tahu me Ngāti Tūwharetoa, St Andrew's College, Christchurch)

Bailey McDonald (Ngāi Tūhoe, Lindisfarne College, Hastings)

Kuwyn Price (Ngāti Porou me Ngāti Hauā, St Paul's Collegiate, Hamilton)

Nathan Robinson (Ngāti Hei, King's College, Auckland)

Brayden Thomas (Te Āti Awa, Southland Boys' High School)

Ollie White (Ngāti Apa, Auckland Grammar School)

Mitchell Williams-North (Rongomaiwahine, Napier Boys' High School)

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult presented the players with their caps in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
The 33-year-old told 1 NEWS he has switched his focus from cycling to rowing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond returning to the water after cycling stint
2
The Kiwi athletes were made to feel at home on arrival.
Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka
3
The 33-year-old has confirmed today that this year will be his final year in the All Blacks.
Kieran Read signs with Japanese club Toyota, will leave NZ rugby after this year's World Cup
4
The 33-year-old will join Japanese club Toyota after this year’s World Cup.
Coaches heap praise on 'uncompromising' All Blacks captain Kieran Read after news he's leaving NZ rugby
5
Tiatia holds onto the number 15 jumper with Jordie Barrett named on the wing.
Hurricanes name full strength side for Highlanders clash, Chase Tiatia cements fullback position
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Suzie Bates dives into her crease against Australia

White Ferns, whitewashed - Kiwis humiliated in Rose Bowl ODI series
1 NEWS

Black Caps crush Bangladesh by an innings, take 1-0 series lead in Hamilton
Australia celebrate taking out the Rose Cup against White Ferns. New Zealand White Ferns v Australia, 2nd One Day International Cricket Match, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, Australia. Sunday, 24 February 2019. Copyright Image: Simon Cross / www.photosport.nz

White Ferns restricted to 231 in final Rose Bowl ODI, out to avoid whitewash
Trent Boult bowling. New Zealand Black Caps v Pakistan. Day 3, 1st test match. Saturday 19 November 2016. Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Trent Boult takes five, puts Black Caps on verge of victory against Bangladesh