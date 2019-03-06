First ever Māori schoolboys cricket team unveiled

New Zealand Cricket today announced its first ever Māori secondary schools team, which was unveiled in Wellington this afternoon.

Black Caps fast bowler Trent Boult presented the players with their caps.

Boult was the first Māori player to be named the country's cricketer of the year in 2017.

"If that initiative was around when I was a bit younger I definitely would have been right in there," said Boult.

"I don't think I can go back to school and be eligible to throw the hat on, but if it came up and I had to play against them, then definitely I would be very keen to do it."

Boult's former Black Caps teammate Hamish Marshall will line up against the Māori schoolboys for a Governor General XIII match tomorrow.

New Zealand Māori Schools cricket team:

Joel Clark (Ngā Puhi me Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, Whanganui Collegiate)

Tim Florence (Ngāti Whātua, Auckland Grammar School)

Ryan Jackson (Ngā Māhanga a Tairi, St Patrick's College Silverstream)

Joel Lavender (Te Āti Awa me Ngā Puhi, Marlborough Boys' College)

Ruben Love (Te Āti Awa, Palmerston North Boys' High School)

Rhys Mariu (Ngāi Tahu me Ngāti Tūwharetoa, St Andrew's College, Christchurch)

Bailey McDonald (Ngāi Tūhoe, Lindisfarne College, Hastings)

Kuwyn Price (Ngāti Porou me Ngāti Hauā, St Paul's Collegiate, Hamilton)

Nathan Robinson (Ngāti Hei, King's College, Auckland)

Brayden Thomas (Te Āti Awa, Southland Boys' High School)

Ollie White (Ngāti Apa, Auckland Grammar School)