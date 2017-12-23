 

Fired-up Mitchell McClenaghan lays in to BBL batsman, accuses him of foul play in easy catch gone embarrassingly wrong

New Zealand bowler Mitchell McClenaghan failed to keep his emotions in check after dropping a sitter in last night's Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Syndey Thunder - and he knew exactly who he wanted to blame.

The Kiwi bowler was not happy with Jonno Wells and he made sure he knew it.
Source: SKY

McClenaghan took 2/37 in the Thunder's 53-run loss to the Strikers but was denied a third after he had an appeal for obstruction rejected.

McClenaghan shaped to take a caught-and-bowled when he collided with non-striker Jonathan Wells, but the bowler then dropped the high ball.

Thunder players appealed for obstruction but the video umpire ruled not out.

It didn't stop McClenaghan from sending a few words in the direction of wells and his way back to his bowler's mark.

"It was one of those situations where I felt like I was impeded," McClenaghan said.

"But in all honesty I should have probably still taken the catch. It's part and parcel of this game, you have got to take those little half-chances."

McClenaghan got some revenge a few balls later in the innings after he assisted getting Wells out with a pinpoint throw from deep for a run out.

The Thunder may have lost, but the Kiwi sent a message to the rest of the league about trying to get an extra run on his cannon of an arm.
Source: SKY

