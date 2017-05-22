 

What a finish! Watch Mumbai Indians clinch IPL title with stunning last-ball finish

Source:

Associated Press

Mumbai Indians won their third Indian Premier League title this morning, defeating Rising Pune Supergiant by just one run in a dramatic final which went to the last ball.

The Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title by one run against Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant team.
Source: SKY

Supergiant lost three wickets in the last over - bowled by Mitchell Johnson - to be restricted to 128-6 after Mumbai Indians scored 129-8.

Supergiant needed 11 runs off the last over but Johnson dismissed Manoj Tiway and top-scorer captain Steve Smith (51) off successive deliveries after conceding a boundary off the first ball.

But Johnson conceded just 5 more runs off the next three deliveries as Dan Christian was run out off the last ball while going for the third run to tie the match.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya's 47 off 38 balls lifted Mumbai Indians after a collapse to 79-7 in the 15th over.

Jaydev Unadkat (2-19) rattled the top order with two early wickets and then Adam Zampa got the prized wickets of captain Rohit Sharma (24) and Kieron Pollard (7).

It was Mumbai Indians' first win against Supergiant this season after losing both their league matches and also the first qualifier.

