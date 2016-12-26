Finally, Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill cracks IPL auction

Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill has finally made it through the Indian Premier League auction after being snapped up by the Kings XI at last night's auction in Bangalore.

Martin Guptill celebrates his century. Source: Photosport

Kings XI bought Guptill for (NZD) $104,000 in the second round of the auction.

After his spectacular 2015 World Cup efforts for New Zealand, Guptill was initially unwanted by the IPL when the auctioneer's hammer came down on the stocks for 2016.

He was later called in by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement player for West Indian Lendl Simmons who was injured early in the competition.

Guptill took to social media last night to reveal the news of playing for his new IPL team.

"Excited to be joining Kings XI Punjab in this year's IPL!" Guptill posted on Twitter.

Guptill joins Black Caps bowler Matt Henry at Punjab where he too was bought for (NZD) $104,000.