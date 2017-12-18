 

Final Ashes Test start time delayed due to wet weather at SCG

Wet weather continues to delay the start of the fifth Ashes Test, with the heavy covers back on at the SCG.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Ground staff dry the wet pitch as rain delays the start of play during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA on December 18, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Ground staff dry the wet pitch as rain delays the start of play during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA in Perth, Australia.

Source: Getty

Play was set to start at 12.30pm NZT today but steady drizzle forced officials to delay the coin toss.

The rain stopped temporarily and umpires optimistically scheduled the toss for 1pm.

Players from England and Australia started to warm up but the toss has been delayed again because of further showers.

The forecast is much better for the rest of the game.

Both sides are set to make one change.

Australia have cleared Mitchell Starc to return from a bruised heel, leaving Jackson Bird out of the XI that battled to a dull draw against England in Melbourne.

Legspinner Mason Crane, who played for NSW at the SCG last year after excelling in Sydney grade cricket, will debut and has been presented with his cap by Graeme Swann.

Crane is replacing injured paceman Chris Woakes in England's XI.

Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, having reclaimed the urn with big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

