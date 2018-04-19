Fifteen-wicket day sees India lead by 62 runs heading into day three of day-night Test

A captain's knock and wagging tail have given Australia hope of victory in a day-night Test that hangs in the balance after two eventful days at Adelaide Oval, where India are 1-9 and lead by 62 runs.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine. Source: Photosport

Tim Paine led from the front with an unbeaten 73 on Friday.

A 32-run stand between Paine and Marnus Labuschagne (47) was embarrassingly the hosts' highest partnership.

Paine, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood rallied their side from 7-111 to 191 yet it was still Australia's lowest first-innings total in a day- night Test.

Paine put down a diving catch, giving Mayank Agarwal a life on two during an eventful six-over burst after the change of innings.

Pat Cummins was entrusted with the new ball and made a mess of Prithvi Shaw's stumps, while unbeaten nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah faced 11 deliveries.

"Certainly not our best performance but you have to give India credit, they bowled really well and put us under pressure," Paine said.

"We couldn't get any momentum, get some partnerships.

"Whether that's a big score or little score, we know it's going to be a challenge."

Virat Kohli will fancy his chances of setting an imposing target but India could already be in a far more dominant position, having handed reprieves to Paine, Labuschagne and Starc.

Paine was on 26, and Australia in dire trouble at 7-113, when Agarwal dropped a catch in the deep.

Paine brought up his half-century in 70 balls, scoring with a degree of freedom that contradicted every other innings in the match.

Paine's side started day two with a bang, needing just 22 minutes and 4.1 overs to capture four wickets and roll the tourists for 244.

Australia's top six batsmen failed to hammer home the advantage created by their bowlers.

Bumrah shifted momentum in an inspired opening spell, igniting a collapse of 7-95 when he trapped out-of-form batsman Joe Burns and makeshift opener Matthew Wade lbw amid a bouncer barrage.

Kohli clutched a magnificent catch to end Cameron Green's maiden knock on 11, handing Ravichandran Ashwin a third scalp after the offspinner removed Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Umesh Yadav claimed the all-important scalp of Labuschagne early in the night session, producing a ball that kept incredibly low and trapped the batsman plumb lbw.