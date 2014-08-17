 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'I feel privileged, humbled and excited' - Joe Root appointed England Test cricket captain

share

Source:

Associated Press

Joe Root, arguably England's best batsman, was appointed test cricket captain this morning.

Joe Root keeps on scoring the runs against India.

The 26-year-old Root replaces Alastair Cook, who resigned last week after 4½ years and a record 59 tests in charge.

"It is a huge honor to be given the England test captaincy," Root said in a statement. "I feel privileged, humbled and very excited.

"We have a very good group of players and I'm looking forward to leading them out in the summer, building on Alastair's achievements and making the most of our talents in the years ahead."

Root's first assignment will be a four-test home series against South Africa starting in July. England then takes on the West Indies in a three-test series before flying to Australia for the Ashes. He will be supported by Ben Stokes as vice-captain.

Root, who has already had an eventful year following the birth of his first child last month, has long been viewed as Cook's heir apparent despite having little captaincy experience.

He made his test debut in December 2012 and was named vice-captain to Cook in 2015. He scored the first of his 11 test centuries at Headingley in May 2013 and currently has a total of 4,594 test runs at an average of 52.80, placing him third in the ICC rankings for test batsmen.

Andrew Strauss, England's director of cricket, said Root had demonstrated "his drive, determination, cricketing intelligence and an ability to learn that will serve him well in his new role."

"He is universally respected by his teammates, passionate about driving the Test team forward and extremely excited about the prospect of leading his country," Strauss said.

Cook, England's record run-scorer, decided to stepped down after the 4-0 test series loss to India.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

00:34
2
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

02:18
3
The Chiefs captain cut his celebrations with his team short, flying back to attend the funeral of his friend of 13 years.

'We were groomsmen at each other's wedding' – Liam Messam returns home after Brisbane victory to mourn Sione Lauaki

00:25
4
Kings centre DeMarcus Cousins set up a screen to block Buddy Hield before the Pelicans' defender's hand went a bit wayward.

Watch: 'Are you kidding me?!' NBA star goes nuts after opponent attempts to grab his family jewels

00:50
5
The NZ skipper wants players to stay in the country, but in the wake of Steven Luatua's departure, knows it's a massive decision.

'It must be quite agonising' – Kieran Read doesn't begrudge departing All Blacks

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.


00:13
The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.

Roads closed as fire crews and helicopters battle large scrub fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

A total of 24 homes have been evacuated and that number is expected to rise.

02:48
MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

If you live in Wellington, you've probably had the worst summer in memory

MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ