Fears over 'dangerous' MCG pitch, ahead of Black Caps’ Boxing Day test



Marsh and Marcus Stoinis were both struck in the head by Peter Siddle deliveries which climbed much higher than the batsmen had anticipated, and they later underwent concussion tests.



Cricket Australia head of cricket operations Peter Roach said the pitch being used in the Shield match was not the one being prepared for the Australia-New Zealand Test.



However, Roach conceded there was work to be done to ensure a safe playing surface on a MCG pitch which, in recent years, had been scrutinised heavily.



It was rated "poor" by the ICC after the Boxing Day Test in 2017 and scraped through with an "average" ranking after England's Ashes visit last summer.



"(Head curator) Matt Page and the MCG ground staff have more than two weeks to ensure the Test surface, which is a different pitch strip to the one being used in this match, is of international standard," Roach said.

