Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson struck down by partial stress fracture in his back

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has suffered a partial stress fracture in his back, but the length of his time on the sidelines remains unclear.

Lockie Ferguson. Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old, who battled similar injuries earlier in his career, suffered the partial stress fracture of his lumbar spine.

“What that essentially means is there is a crack there, but I guess in terms of seriousness and how it looks, it could be a lot worse than that,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead said.

“It is only partial, which is a good sign.

“It is too early to know just yet, I guess, how long it will be in terms of a return to play.”

Stead said he remained hopeful Ferguson may be back by the end of the season.

“Lockie is a huge loss for us. I mean, you guys have seen lately the impact that he has had in all matches that he’s played for New Zealand,” Stead said.