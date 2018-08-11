 

Farcical run out sums up India's day as England skittle visitors for 107 at Lord's

Associated Press
James Anderson took five wickets in ideal swing-bowling conditions as England skittled India out for 107 on day 2 of the second Test at Lord's.

Rain prevented play on day one and more showers allowed only 8.3 overs before the first prolonged passage of play began shortly after 5 p.m.

By that point England had reduced India to 15-3. Anderson removed opening pair Murali Vijay (0) and Lokesh Rahul (8) before the recalled Cheteshwar Pujara (1) was run out following a mix-up with captain Virat Kohli when play briefly resumed after lunch.

Kohli had single-handedly made the first test at Edgbaston competitive, his 200 runs failing to save India as England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but he couldn't repeat his heroics on a green wicket at Lord's.

Chris Woakes - replacing Ben Stokes who is in court in Bristol on a charge of affray - had Kohli caught at slip for 23 and removed Hardik Pandya the same way to leave India 61-5.

Sam Curran and Stuart Broad chipped in with a wicket each, while Anderson dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (18) and scoreless duo Kuldeep Yadav and Ishant Sharma to end with 5-20.

The hosts seized the initiative on a rain-affected day in the second Test.
Pakistani bowler Sohail Tanvir made his feelings towards Australian batsman Ben Cutting known in today's CPL match, giving him a pair of rude gestures after dismissing him with a yorker.

Tanvir was caught on camera raising the middle finger of both his hands at Cutting after bowling him out with a yorker a ball after being hit for six.

The former Australian all-rounder made 15 off 14 balls playing for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the T20 tournament.

To make matters worse, Tanvir and the Amazon Warriors made light work of the Patriots in the match, winning by six wickets after chasing down their low target of 146 in 16.3 overs.

Kiwis Anton Devcich and Luke Ronchi had quiet performances in the contest with Devcich only adding nine runs to the Patriots' total while Ronchi was dismissed for a duck on the final ball of the first over.

Sohail Tanvir rubbed salt into the wound after dismissing Ben Cutting.
AAP
England cricketer Ben Stokes "could have killed" one of the two men he knocked unconscious during a fight near a nightclub, a court has heard.

Police bodycam vision of Stokes' arrest was released by ITV News overnight, having been used as evidence in the Kiwi born England cricketer's trial at the Bristol Crown Court.

Former soldier Ryan Hale, 27, told detectives in an interview he didn't understand why the Durham allrounder didn't stop attacking him and his friend Ryan Ali, 28.

England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court.
England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court. Source: Getty

Hale, Ali and 27-year-old Stokes are on trial at Bristol Crown Court jointly accused of affray.

It follows an alleged fracas near the Mbargo nightclub in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol shortly after 2am on September 25 last year, hours after England had played the West Indies in a one-day international in the city.

On the fourth day of the trial, the jury heard Hale tell police in a formal interview he believed Stokes could have killed him.

"I had a constant headache, which I'm probably going to go and get checked out again," he told officers.

"I'm a dad. He could have killed me. I don't know why he didn't stop. You hear about it all the time - he could have.

"Just the way he was acting in the video, he could have beaten the living hell out of me.

"It's shocking to see someone doing that to someone who didn't do anything wrong."

Stokes is on trial in Bristol, accused of assaulting two men outside a nightclub.
