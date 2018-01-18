'Far out!' Martin Guptill left flabbergasted when asked about lack of centuries for Black Caps

Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill was left a tad red faced by his lack of personal milestones with the bat in recent times, fronting the media ahead of the fifth ODI against Pakistan in Wellington tomorrow.

Having been in and out of the Black Caps' side with hamstring issues over the past 12 months, Guptill hasn't made a three figure score since March last year, with his 180* sealing an emphatic win over South Africa in Hamilton.

When asked about his lack of milestones, Guptill had to take a second to regain his composure in reply, asked if the drought was weighing on his mind.

"Far out! Not really," he replied.

"That's cricket isn't it - you're not going to score a hundred every time you go out to bat."