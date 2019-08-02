Fans wear Steve Smith crying masks and t-shirts on opening day of Ashes

England's cricketing faithful showed no mercy towards the returning Australian trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, with a number of taunts during the first day's play of the first Test in Birmingham.

With Smith and Warner making their Test comebacks, and Bancroft returning to international cricket altogether, England's fans took it upon themselves to put off the Australians in whatever way they could.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Having come dressed as sandpaper during the Cricket World Cup, members of the Edgbaston crowd took to holding up yellow cards as Warner and Bancroft emerged open the batting.

The fans' ploy appeared to work, with both Warner and Bancroft dismissed for single figure scores.

Next came Smith, to which fans revealed masks and t-shirts copying his likeness from his press conference breakdown, following his return to Australia after being stripped of the captaincy after last year's ball tampering scandal.

Your playlist will load after this ad