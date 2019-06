Fans storm the pitch after Pakistan snatches narrow win over Afghanistan

All-rounder Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 has guided Pakistan to a thrilling three-wicket victory over minnows Afghanistan in Leeds, maintaining their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.



Chasing a target of 228, Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for a duck on the second ball of the innings when he was trapped lbw by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.



Babar Azam, who scored his maiden World Cup century in Pakistan's win over New Zealand earlier this week, combined with Imam-ul-Haq to stabilise the innings with a steady 72-run partnership.



Off-spinner Mohammad Nabi removed the pair to expose the middle order, before Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail fell cheaply to leave Pakistan reeling at 5-142.



Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (18) and Shadab Khan (11) were run-out to set up an intense finale but Wasim and Wahab Riaz (15) ensured there were no further hiccups as they chased down the target with two balls to spare.



Pakistan now need to win their final match against Bangladesh on Friday and hope other results go their way to advance to the semi-finals.



Earlier, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed four wickets to restrict Afghanistan to a modest 9-227 from 50 overs on a flat batting track at Headingley.



The game was marred by a clash between the supporters of both teams in the stands, with ESPNcricinfo reporting that at least two fans were evicted from the match.