TODAY |

Fans storm the pitch after Pakistan snatches narrow win over Afghanistan

AAP
More From
Cricket

All-rounder Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 has guided Pakistan to a thrilling three-wicket victory over minnows Afghanistan in Leeds, maintaining their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

Chasing a target of 228, Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for a duck on the second ball of the innings when he was trapped lbw by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Babar Azam, who scored his maiden World Cup century in Pakistan's win over New Zealand earlier this week, combined with Imam-ul-Haq to stabilise the innings with a steady 72-run partnership.

Off-spinner Mohammad Nabi removed the pair to expose the middle order, before Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail fell cheaply to leave Pakistan reeling at 5-142.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (18) and Shadab Khan (11) were run-out to set up an intense finale but Wasim and Wahab Riaz (15) ensured there were no further hiccups as they chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Pakistan now need to win their final match against Bangladesh on Friday and hope other results go their way to advance to the semi-finals.

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed four wickets to restrict Afghanistan to a modest 9-227 from 50 overs on a flat batting track at Headingley.

The game was marred by a clash between the supporters of both teams in the stands, with ESPNcricinfo reporting that at least two fans were evicted from the match.

Videos shared on social media also showed fans fighting outside the venue, with the International Cricket Council saying it will take action against "any anti- social behaviour".

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was also fighting in the stands and outside the ground during the match in Leeds.
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps.
Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia
2
The Black Caps paceman became the first player to take a ODI hat-trick at Lord’s.
Trent Boult makes history, takes hat-trick against Australia in Cricket World Cup clash
3
Kane Williamson of New Zealand despairs after nicking the ball through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey of Australia off of the bowling of Mitchell Starc during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Australia at Lords on June 29, 2019 in London, England.
Black Caps slump to heavy World Cup loss to Australia, despite Trent Boult hat-trick
4
Guptill’s reflexes were on full display as he got rid of Aussie dangerman Steve Smith at Lord’s.
Watch: Flying Martin Guptill pulls off catch of the tournament contender against Australia
5
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Kane Williamson and Tom Latham at the end of the match. New Zealand Black Caps v Afghanistan. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. County Ground, Taunton, England, UK. Saturday 8 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Australia out to 'dry up' Black Caps' skipper Williamson
00:32
New Zealand will have to be on high alert about the captain’s slow over rate when they play play Pakistan, coach Gary Stead says.

Aussie holds powerplay advantage over New Zealand ahead of CWC clash
1 NEWS

West Indies' semi-final hopes ended after crushing India defeat
Black Caps players celebrate the wicket of Hardik Pandya off the bowling of Ish Sodhi during the first T20 I of the International T20I Series between Blackcaps v India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Wednesday 06th February 2019. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019

Black Caps coach admits he got it wrong not selecting spinner Ish Sodhi against Pakistan