Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour with fever

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman will miss the tour of New Zealand.

Lahore Qalandars batsman Fakhar Zaman. Source: Associated Press

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said Zaman tested negative for the coronavirus yesterday, but the left-handed batter developed a fever overnight.

“The decision to withdraw Zaman from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a top priority,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement today.

The 30-year-old Zaman was isolated from the rest of the Pakistan squad in the team hotel and was declared not fit to travel with his teammates.

A regular for Pakistan in white-ball cricket, Zaman has played 47 ODI matches — with a 45-run average and a top score of 210 not out — and 40 Twenty20 games.