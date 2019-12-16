Failure in Perth could see Jeet Raval axed from Blacks Caps for Boxing Day Test

Will New Zealand opener Jeet Raval get the sack on Boxing Day?

Raval is mired in the worst form slump of his 23-Test career, and his double failure in Perth could prove to be the final straw ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

The 31-year-old has scored just 66 runs at an average of 7.3 from his last nine Test innings.

His last Test knock of substance was his 132 on home soil against Bangladesh in February.

In the day-night Test against Australia at Optus Stadium, Raval was dismissed for one in each innings.

The pressure is mounting.

"With any batsman they want to score as many runs as they can," coach Gary Steed said.

"Jeet has been going through a tough time recently. We're all trying as hard as we can to help Jeet and get him in a good frame of mind."

Raval's saving grace may be the Black Caps' lack of batting depth.

A new player will be called into the squad on Tuesday, but that will likely be a bowler as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson.

The opening role has long been a point of contention for New Zealand.

Martin Guptill is not on the tour and hasn't played a Test since 2016.

Outside of Raval and Tom Latham, wicketkeeper BJ Watling is the only other member of the touring party to have opened in a Test and that was way back in 2012.

Since then, he has established himself as a sound middle-order batsman and New Zealand would loathe to tinker with the stability he offers.

The same could be said for Henry Nicholls, who is realistically the only other player to move to the top of the order if back-up keeper Tom Blundell came in for Raval.

"It's just the first day after the Test right now and we've got four or five training sessions and a match to work through," Stead said.