Faf du Plessis gives bizarre but brilliant reason for player change before T20 - 'He's in bed with my sister'

South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis has given a unique but hilarious reason for a personnel change ahead of a domestic T20 match, saying his teammate was in bed with his sister instead of playing.

Du Plessis was captaining the Paarl Rocks against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the South African Msanzi Super League T20 yesterday when he was asked after the toss for any team news.

Usually a dry affair, du Plessis threw the script out the window when addressing why one of his fast bowlers was absent.

"Hardus Viljoen is not playing,” du Plessis said.

“He's lying in bed with my sister.”

The reason caught the interviewer off guard, but left him bursting into laughter as a smile grew across du Plessis’ face before he explained the bizarre excuse.

“They got married yesterday."

Viljoen tied the knot with Rhemi Rynners, du Plessis’ sister, the day before in a ceremony the Proteas skipper was able to attend.