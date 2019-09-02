TODAY |

Explosive Taylor and de Grandhomme partnership spark Black Caps in T20 win over Sri Lanka

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

An electric fourth-wicket partnership between Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme has led the Black Caps to a tight five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Kandy this morning.

The Black Caps entered the match on some bad news after paceman Lockie Ferguson was ruled out with a tour-ending thumb fracture, but the remainder of the bowling attack stepped up.

Captain Tim Southee used varying pace to snare two wickets while Mitchell Santner slowed the run rate in the middle of the contest with his spin. The pair finished 2-20 and 1-22, respectively.

It wasn't such a positive outing for Seth Rance who finished the innings 0-58 and gave up 23 runs in Sri Lanka's final over, seeing the hosts finish 174-4 - a competitive total given the pitch was giving some batsmen trouble with timing.

The Black Caps' reply got off to a horror start with Colin Munro skittled by the first ball of the innings. Martin Guptill [11] and Tim Seifert [15] weren't far behind.

It meant things were left to de Grandhomme and Taylor to clean up and the pair delivered emphatically.

Taylor finished with a team-high 48 runs from 29 balls with three 4s and two 6s featured in his innings while de Grandhomme added 44 runs off 28 deliveries. The all-rounder scored two 6s of his own along with four 4s.

The 79-run partnership off just 6.1 overs [37 balls] helped the Black Caps reclaim control of the contest before de Grandhomme was eventually dismissed by Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga.

Taylor wasn't far behind, leaving Daryl Mitchell and Santner to score the final 31 runs needed which the pair did with three balls to spare. Mitchell scored 25 off 19 while Santner was 14 from eight.

The second T20 of the three-match series takes place on Wednesday NZT at the same venue.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair guided the Black Caps to a five-wicket win against Sri Lanka. Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Players sinbinned for punching shake hands as Fiji edge out Tonga at Eden Park
2
Explosive Taylor and de Grandhomme partnership spark Black Caps in T20 win over Sri Lanka
3
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
4
Manly enforcer Jorge Taufua delivers hit of the season with bone-crunching shot on Cam Munster in loss to Storm
5
Special scenes as Fiji-Tonga come together at conclusion of Eden Park match
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Steve Smith 'screaming at the TV' in anticipation of Ashes comeback
00:31

Black Caps believe being 'switched on' in rain-affected Test led to thrilling win

Fears, tears and cheers: Tales from the 'absolutely mental' England dressing room during Ben Stokes' Ashes heroics

Australian batsmen under fire heading into fourth Ashes Test, says coach