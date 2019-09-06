Ex-Black Caps assistant coach takes charge of White Ferns heading into T20 World Cup

Former Black Caps assistant coach Bob Carter will take charge of the White Ferns, appointed as the New Zealand women's coach through to the end of the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Having been acting as the White Ferns' interim coach after the departure of Haidee Tiffen, 59-year-old Carter steps up into the full time role of head coach, moving up from the High Performance Coach role he's previously held.

"I see a lot of potential in this particular group of cricketers," Carter said in a statement from New Zealand Cricket.

"We have a good blend of youth and experience that we can build from and I feel very positive about this next chapter of White Ferns cricket.

"We have a number of senior players who have been performing at the top of the international game and remain committed to working hard in bringing success to the White Ferns."