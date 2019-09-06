TODAY |

Ex-Black Caps assistant coach takes charge of White Ferns heading into T20 World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket

Former Black Caps assistant coach Bob Carter will take charge of the White Ferns, appointed as the New Zealand women's coach through to the end of the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Having been acting as the White Ferns' interim coach after the departure of Haidee Tiffen,  59-year-old Carter steps up into the full time role of head coach, moving up from the High Performance Coach role he's previously held.

"I see a lot of potential in this particular group of cricketers," Carter said in a statement from New Zealand Cricket.

"We have a good blend of youth and experience that we can build from and I feel very positive about this next chapter of White Ferns cricket.

"We have a number of senior players who have been performing at the top of the international game and remain committed to working hard in bringing success to the White Ferns."

Carter's first assignment as White Ferns coach will see the side take on South Africa in three ODIs and five T20Is this summer, before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bob Carter Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:31
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
3
Samoa name 10 NZ-based Super Rugby players to face Wallabies
4
Five All Blacks, including SBW and Rieko Ioane, not considered for Tonga Test because of injuries
5
Dumped All Black Ngani Laumape sets up try as Manawatu take Mitre 10 Cup win over Northland
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15

Steve Smith brings up Ashes half century in first Test since horror bouncer to neck

Black Caps recall Hamish Rutherford amid Sri Lankan injury crisis
00:34

'It is what it is' – Black Caps' coach philosophical over team's injury crisis

England captain heaps praise on Ben Stokes after recent string of heroic outings - 'Just a genuinely good bloke'