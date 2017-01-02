Ex-Australian skipper Ricky Ponting inducted into cricket hall of fame

Ricky Ponting has been inducted into cricket's hall of fame.



Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting Source: Photosport

The former Australian captain scored 13,378 runs in 168 Tests with 41 centuries and 13,704 runs in 325 ODIs with 30 centuries.



Ponting reached four World Cup cricket finals, winning in 1999, 2003 and 2007, and captained Australia in a record 26 successive unbeaten World Cup matches from 2003 to 2011 and led the team to victory in the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.



Inducted alongside Ponting in Dublin were India's Rahul Dravid and retired women's England wicketkeeper-batter Claire Taylor.



Ponting, the 2006 and 2007 ICC cricketer of the year, said he was deeply honoured by the recognition and praised his family for their support.



"I loved every moment of my journey as a player and am so very proud of the team and personal achievements along the way," he said.



"These would not have been possible without the help of so many people including my teammates, coaches and support staff that played such an integral part in my playing career."

