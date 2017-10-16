'Everything was good' - Black Caps confident of Henry Nicholls' fitness for World Cup final

The Black Caps are confident that Henry Nicholls will be fit for tomorrow night's Cricket World Cup final against England, battling a hamstring concern.

Nicholls, 27, played no part in the second innings of New Zealand's semi-final victory over India, with concerns over his fitness carrying into tomorrow night's clash with hosts England at Lord's.

Fronting media this morning though, Black Caps coach Gary Stead allayed any fears that Nicholls could miss the World Cup final.

"He was batting for two hours and everything was good," Stead said.

"He'll have a thorough fitness test on Saturday [local time] and we'll make a call then. If he's ruled out then we've other guys in the squad that can step up."