'Everyone's competing hard' – Trent Boult talks up strength of Black Caps bowling attack

Black Caps bowling spearhead Trent Boult has talked up the strength of his side's pace attack, ahead of the second One Day International against Pakistan in Nelson tomorrow.

The Black Caps seam attack has already shone against the West Indies this summer, and starred in the rain affected encounter against Pakistan in Wellington, with the likes of Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson troubling the tourists, while Matt Henry and Doug Bracewell are waiting in the wings.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's match, Boult spoke of the competition for places among the team's pace unit.

"Everyone's competing hard for the spots, it's definitely a relationship in the bowling group," he said.

Boult also said that the variety on offer among the bowlers was a good selection headache for the coaching staff.

"Everyone offers something different."

"Me and Timmy (Southee) look to swing the ball, get as much movement out of the air as possible."

"It's exciting having Lockie Ferguson in the team, and Matt Henry's just itching for his chance as well."