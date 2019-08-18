'Everyone should be wearing them' - Australian captain calls for neck guards after Steve Smith scare

A long-time believer in neck guards, Tim Paine believes every cricketer should be using the clip-on helmet attachment.



Steve Smith and David Warner headline the list of Australian players to have opted against using StemGuards, designed by helmet manufacturer Masuri in the aftermath of Phillip Hughes' death, because they find them uncomfortable.



Smith is set to revisit that stance whenever he returns to the crease, having been struck on the exposed neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord's that resulted in delayed concussion.



Cricket Australia is expected to make neck guards compulsory next year but coach Justin Langer has made it clear it currently remains a personal choice as to whether his charges wear them or not.



Paine suggested StemGuards should become part of standard protective gear for every batsman.



"Everyone should be wearing them. I think we've seen enough evidence in the last few years that it's a really dangerous spot and we've got the technology or the protection there to cover it," Australia skipper Paine said.



"It's wise that everyone playing cricket should be wearing them.



"I've worn the StemGuards for a couple of years now, on and off, but when I get a new helmet I sometimes forget to clip it off the old one and put it back on."



Former Test opener Chris Rogers was wearing a neck guard when struck on a similar spot to Smith four years ago during the corresponding Test at Lord's.



Rogers, who suffered an inner-ear injury that temporarily affected his balance but avoided concussion and any long-term effects, believes the small piece of foam helped prevent serious damage.



Rogers thinks Smith, Warner and other players reluctant to use the clip-on protector simply must find a way to feel comfortable while batting with the neck coverage.



"If the equipment is available to provide greater safety, you'd think that it's only a matter of time before it is implemented," Rogers said.



"It's probably inevitable (they will become mandatory), with what has happened.



"The sooner, the better."



Vice-captain Travis Head decided to wear a neck guard in his match-saving second innings at Lord's, having watched Smith's brutal scare, while Australia's tailenders were among the players who had already been using them.



"It's still players' choice," Langer said. "It's obviously going to become very topical.

"Like wearing arm guards or chest guards - and over the years obviously everyone wears helmets now.

