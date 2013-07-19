TODAY |

'Every second Kiwi' will be at MCG for NZ’s first Boxing Day Test in 32 years, says NZ Cricket boss

Source:  AAP

Official figures aren't available but New Zealand Cricket boss David White reckons "every second Kiwi" will be on hand when 32 long years waiting to play a Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ends on Boxing Day.

NZ Cricket CEO David White. Source: 1 Sport

The second of a highly-anticipated three-Test series has been the centrepiece of a tidal wave of interest since confirmation the Black Caps will be the main course of Australia's home summer for the first time since 1987.

Anecdotally, a smattering of New Zealand fans will be on hand for the opening day-night Test in Perth starting next week.

But White would be surprised if the MCG isn't weighed down by plane loads of his countrymen, starved for so long of one of the biggest games on the calender.

"Every second Kiwi you bump into says they're going to be in Melbourne on Boxing Day," White told AAP on Monday.

"The players feel good about it too. We've got a good Test record, it's one of the great occasions and I think our players would be confident against anyone they play."

White refuses to criticise Cricket Australia for a snub that stretches back a generation.

Since the thrilling 1987 trans-Tasman draw, England have played eight Boxing Day Tests, India six, the West Indies and South Africa five each, Pakistan four and Sri Lanka two.

"I wouldn't say it's disappointing. We're looking forward and everyone's very excited about the opportunity," White said.

"Over the last four or five years we've had a close working relationship with Cricket Australia.

"We've had good content with the Chappell-Hadlee series and we came together for the first ever day-night Test (in Adelaide)."

White said New Zealand's emergence as a Test force played a part in the scheduling.

They're ranked second in the world and have forged an enviable home record in particular.

Their most recent Test results in Australia haven't been flattering but White believed that wouldn't impact on the confidence of the Kane Williamson-led side.

"We've been very consistent over a long period now. There are different fans attracted to the different formats of international cricket and there's still a lot of New Zealanders who rate Tests as the pinnacle," White said.

"We are a big drawcard now and as I understand it, it's reflected in the ticket sales."

The Black Caps lead their current home series against England and will end their power-packed summer by hosting world No.1 India in two Tests.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles
2
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach if Ian Foster gets top job
3
Black Caps strike as crazy run out dismisses England century maker
4
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
5
Steve Hansen confirms 'mentoring, consulting' role at Toyota Verblitz
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

England closing in on Black Caps' first innings score as Rory Burns brings up century
00:14

Not all Australians will forgive David Warner, says Cricket Australia boss

DRS denies NZ debutant Daryl Mitchell his maiden Test wicket as England fight back on day three
00:15

David Warner gives gloves, helmet to kids after epic triple century