'Every game you play, you want to win' – Black Caps hunting another whitewash in Pakistan T20s

Not content with whitewashes over the West Indies, the Black Caps are hoping to send Pakistan home without a win from their New Zealand tour, says bowler Seth Rance.

Seth Rance says the side want to keep their winning streak before facing Australia and England.
Speaking after the side's seven wicket win over Pakistan in the opening Twenty20 International in Wellington yesterday, Rance spoke to media about his side's mentality heading into the rest of the series and the summer.

New Zealand have already swept the Windies in the ODI and T20 outings, and crushed Pakistan 5-0 in the recently completed ODI campaign. 

Asked if another series whitewash was the goal, he replied "yeah, absolutely".

"Every game you play, you want to win and do it for your country."

"So to win the series 3-0, that's our main goal."

Rance also said that the winning momentum gained from Pakistan would translate to next month's tri-series, where New Zealand will face Australia and England.

"It would be nice to go in there with a little confidence."

The Black Caps are next in action in the second T20 International on Thursday at Eden Park.

