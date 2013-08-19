 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'It escalated quite quickly' - James Anderson rejects ball tampering suggestions

share

Source:

AAP

England bowler James Anderson has dismissed insinuations about ball-tampering in the fourth Ashes Test as "ridiculous".

James Anderson celebrates a wicket for England

Source: Photosport

Australian TV cameras broadcast footage which it claimed showed England's all- time leading wicket-taker digging his thumb nail into the ball during Australia's second innings in Melbourne.

England's Australian coach Trevor Bayliss referred to mis-informed over-reaction to the incident as "Pommie-bashing", and it was swiftly and universally acknowledged Anderson had done nothing wrong.

But speaking for the first time about the furore over broadcast frames of him cleaning mud off the ball, in full view of the umpires, and with their approval, Anderson revealed his frustration.

"It escalated quite quickly, didn't it?

"Ridiculous, but what we've come to expect ... crazy really.

"I think you've got to have a thick skin, definitely.

"If you start worrying about ex-players or whoever, whether they are opposition ex-players or even English ex-players ... you've got to try to block them out.

"We know as a group how well we are doing as a team, or not well.

"I think that's the most important thing, what we think."

The Ashes campaign concludes with the fifth Test in Sydney, starting on January 4, with the tourists hoping to break their duck from 3-0 down.

And Anderson added: "It's a horrible situation, because we thought we had a good chance of winning this series.

"Obviously, it's not turned out that way but we'll just keep working hard and try to ... have one last push ... (and) get a result in Sydney.

"We've got a really strong group, a strong core of players, good management as well but it's just not worked.

"I'd feel disappointed for this group if we didn't get a win on this trip, because we've worked so hard."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

00:27
2
City scraped a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace thanks to their goalkeeper.

Last minute penalty save keeps Manchester City's unbeaten run alive

00:26
3
The Firebirds' batsman helped his side chase down the Volts’ total.

Luke Ronchi hammers Wellington to Super Smash win over Otago

00:22
4
The Heat's Kiwi skipper fell for 15 in the 56 run loss to Adelaide.

Brendon McCullum fails to fire as Brisbane crash to BBL defeat

00:27
5
The 1-1 result sees the Gunners lose ground on the top four in the EPL.

Jay Rodriguez slots home penalty for West Brom after controversial handball to clinch draw with Arsenal


00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."

11:00
Fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Happy New Year! Auckland's skies lit up with fireworks over Sky Tower to welcome in 2018

Fireworks at Auckland's Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Large swells set to bring dangerous waves across NZ's west coast on New Year's Day

MetService says the waves are caused by a deep storm in the Southern Ocean.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 