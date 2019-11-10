TODAY |

Eoin Morgan full of praise for Black Caps, NZ fans after England win T20 series in Super Over

Fresh off breaking Black Caps hearts after another Super Over, England captain Eoin Morgan has again praised New Zealand and their fans.

England won the best of five T20 series against New Zealand yesterday with the series decided in a Super Over in game five at Eden Park yesterday.

Morgan took a stunning catch to dismiss Tim Siefert in the Super Over, running back from cover to take the chance that effectively decided the result.

After the match Morgan reiterated comments he made about New Zealand after the Cricket World Cup final in July, in which England beat New Zealand in a Super Over.

“They support an incredible team, I said this after the World Cup final, they’re a great team to aspire to be like, the way they carry themselves, they way they perform.”

The Black Caps again went down to England in a Super Over as the two teams played out a thriller to decide the T20 series. Source: SKY

He was also full of praise for cricket fans in New Zealand.

“The Black Caps fans themselves have been so receptive and hospitable, it’s been such a pleasure to come here and play – so thank you.”

New Zealand captain Tim Southee said the shortened 11-over match meant England could afford to bat aggressively right from the start.

“I guess the shorter the game, the harder the side can go, and they just kept coming hard, it would have been nice to have one more run there somewhere but it wasn’t to be,” Southee said.

The England captain took a brilliant catch in the Super Over that effectively gave his team the T20 series win. Source: Facebook/ NZ Cricket
