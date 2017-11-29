 

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

Controversial England cricketer Ben Stokes will line up for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy competition, whilst currently exiled from England's Ashes Test squad.

The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.
Stokes, 26, arrived in Christchurch yesterday in order to visit family and friends in his hometown, and has now been given clearance to represent the Canterbury Kings in the New Zealand domestic 50-over competition.

Canterbury Cricket Association (CCA) today announced that England all-rounder Stokes has signed as its overseas player.

The inclusion of Stokes has been agreed by CCA, the English Cricket Board (ECB), endorsed by the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and sanctioned by New Zealand Cricket.

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago this Sunday at MainPower Oval in Rangiora.

Stokes was left out of England's Ashes plans, currently under investigation for an alleged assault outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year.

The NZ-born England all-rounder wasn't keen to chat about his playing future when he arrived in Christchurch.
After England crashed to an emphatic 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the Ashes series in Brisbane, Stokes was pictured flying out of Heathrow Airport with his cricket gear, with the suspicion of a last minute call up to come to his side's rescue.

Stokes' signature would be a huge coup for Canterbury ahead of the Ford Trophy, currently sitting bottom of the Plunket Shield standings with one win from their opening five matches.

Canterbury open their Ford Trophy campaign at home to the Otago Volts at Rangiora on Sunday.

