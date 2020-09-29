TODAY |

English club vows to 'educate on diversity' after Muslim cricketer made uncomfortable in team celebrations

Source:  1 NEWS

An English cricket club is vowing to provide better education on cultural diversity after one of their Muslim players was made uncomfortable during post-match celebrations.

Essex celebrate on the Pavilion balcony at Lord's while Feroze Khushi, far left, is doused in beer. Source: Getty

Essex were ready to rejoice after winning the Bob Willis Trophy – a one-off first-class tournament in the UK due to the impact of Covid-19 – and began spraying alcohol during their celebrations.

However, during the celebrations on the balcony at Lord’s, 12th man Feroze Khushi was photographed recoiling as beer was poured on him.

Alcohol is forbidden to Muslims for religious reasons, leaving Essex admitting the celebrations failed to meet their inclusive values and pledging to do more.

"Essex County Cricket Club prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas," the country said in a statement.

"For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities.

“The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people's knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences."

Essex won the title after a five-day draw was settled on first-innings runs against Somerset.

