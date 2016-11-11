English all-rounder Ben Stokes won't break silence in Christchurch

Suspended England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be gagged throughout his stint with New Zealand side Canterbury, after a request from his legal team.

Source: Photosport

Stokes is yet to break his silence regarding a brawl outside a British nightclub that left another man with a fractured eye socket.

UK police recently finalised an investigation into the incident and prosecutors must decide whether to charge England's vice-captain.

Christchurch-born Stokes, who has become more active on social media in recent weeks and posted a good-luck message to his teammates before the first Ashes Test, signed a contract with the Canterbury Cricket Association (CCA) on Thursday.

Domestic players in New Zealand are contractually obliged to perform media and promotional duties, while overseas signings are generally required to do the same.

But CCA chief executive Jez Curwin has confirmed those rules won't apply to Stokes, who is expected to make his comeback in a one-dayer on Sunday.

"It's because of his legal situation," Curwin told UK newspaper The TImes.

"(We could) possibly use him for some community appearances.

"We cannot put him in jeopardy of his court proceedings. He's just not allowed to talk about it and that's not something he can risk.

"Nor are we prepared to put him in that situation."

Stokes' contract stipulates he can leave Canterbury at any point, meaning he will be free to join England's Ashes squad should prosecutors hand down their verdict and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) punish him with a backdated ban.

The ECB has made it clear it will not convene an emergency board meeting until the prosecutors announce their intentions.

"I'm really excited for him to be playing cricket again," England skipper Joe Root said of his deputy.

"It's good for him to be outdoors and getting himself ready if the opportunity arises for him to come across (during the Ashes).