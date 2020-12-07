England's tour of South Africa under threat after two staff contract Covid-19

England's cricket tour of South Africa is under threat after their rearranged opening ODI was again called off because of Covid-19.

Two staff members from England's tour party have returned "unconfirmed positive tests" for the virus, forcing the game to be abandoned just 30 minutes before the encounter in Paarl.

A board announces that the first ODI cricket match between England and South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa has been abandoned. Source: Associated Press

The tourists are now self-isolating in their hotel rooms.

"The welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern," said England director of men's cricket Ashley Giles who went on to say the series opener should not take place.

South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith backed those sentiments.

"We are deeply regretful of the situation we find ourselves in after the amount of time and energy that has been put in place to host a successful tour," said the former Proteas captain.

The opening game of the three-match series on Saturday was postponed after a Proteas player tested positive.

The South Africa squad were tested again before what was set to be today's clash and all returned negative results.

Officials will now make a decision on the final two matches of the series which are set to be played in Cape Town.