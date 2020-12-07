England's tour of South Africa called off following Covid-19 infections

England's tour of South Africa has been abandoned because of the risk of Covid-19 infection.

A board announces that the first ODI cricket match between England and South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa has been abandoned. Source: Associated Press

A Proteas player and two members of hotel staff tested positive, while England say two members of their tour party are also believed to have returned positive results.

England say they're awaiting the results of the individuals' second tests to confirm their diagnosis.

Both teams did manage to complete a three-match Twenty20 series however the three-match one-day series has been postponed and will be played at another time.

A statement said the tour was called off to "ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players".

"We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

"We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa, we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this series, in the best interest of the players' welfare."

Those sentiments echoed by acting CSA chief executive Kugandrie Govender.

"The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly, and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us."

The ECB also came forward to dismiss suggestion that their use of undesignated nets at Newlands in Cape Town was a factor in the outbreak.

They say their decision to practice in the nets came as a result of "unacceptable" facilities.

"On arrival at Newlands on 3 December, we advised the venue the three nets provided on the main pitch were not of a standard for conducive practice," read an England statement.

"We requested with Cricket South Africa we would like to use the practice nets and that we would create a security cordon to ensure the players and coaches could enter the facility safely, as done previously on 28 November.