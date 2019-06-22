TODAY |

England's road to World Cup semis becomes bumpy after shock loss to Sri Lanka

Associated Press
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup

Everything seemed to be falling into place for Eoin Morgan's England team at the Cricket World Cup, to the point where some watchers were saying the group stage was becoming stale.

Time to think again.

Rather than beating struggling Sri Lanka, returning to top spot in the standings and rolling into the semifinals, Morgan's top-ranked England is in a more delicate position.

After being bowled out for 212 while chasing 233 to beat Sri Lanka overnight, England has a few days to regroup ahead of its game against defending champion Australia at Lord's, the spiritual home of cricket. Then there's No. 2-ranked India and 2015 finalist New Zealand, both unbeaten so far.

To put the degree of difficulty in context, England has not beaten Australia, India or New Zealand at a World Cup since 1992.

The top four teams after the league stage advance to the semifinals, and suddenly those top four spots aren't being perceived as predictable.

England does have a superior record in recent seasons after a major strategic overhaul following its group-stage exit in 2015. It's an attacking revolution that has been designed to peak for England to claim its first World Cup title on home soil.

And that's what Morgan is relying on to lift his team after the deflating loss in Yorkshire. England's emphatic tournament-opening win over South Africa at the Oval was followed by an upset loss to Pakistan.

But England rebounded to beat Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan. Morgan set a world record with 17 sixes in his 148 against Afghanistan, and England improved its own mark to 25 sixes as it posted 397-6, the highest total so far in the tournament.

Morgan is banking on a comeback next week.

"When we get beaten we tend to come back quite strong," he said. "We tend to resort to being aggressive, smart, positive cricket, so let's hope that is the case," against Australia. The Australians have won five games and lost one — to India.

Things started OK for England, having Sri Lanka at 3-2 in the third over with Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes getting early wickets. Archer went on to take two more, and join Australia's Mitch Starc atop the World Cup wickets list with 15.

The target appeared achievable, until Lasith Malinga took four wickets and Dhananjaya de Silva's 3-3 in nine balls, a slide triggered by a rash dismissal by Moeen Ali (16) in his 100th ODI for England.

Malinga struck second ball to remove Jonny Bairstow and accounted for the injured Jason Roy's replacement, James Vince, for 14.

Joe Root held things together with 57 — his fourth score of 50 or more in the tournament — until he edged Malinga down the leg side and was caught behind. That gave the Sri Lanka paceman 50 World Cup wickets, only the fourth bowler ever to achieve that milestone.

Malinga took one more, and almost got a fifth but Ben Stokes was dropped in the deep. Stokes was stranded on 82 at the end.

"We are going to lose games in the group stages. We didn't deserve to win today's game," said Morgan, adding that there was no reason for his team to lose the sense of belief it has built over the last four years. "We still need to go back to the process that's taken us to being a strong side in the world."

Your playlist will load after this ad

England's final six batters combined for 32 runs as Sri Lanka held on for a 20 run win. Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try. New Zealand Kiwis v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 28 October 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals recent Kiwis-turned-Samoa star Martin Taupau attempted to convert him too
2
Chiefs post match huddle after the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
As it happened: Chiefs season over as Jaguares hold on for hard-fought win in seesawing quarter-final
3
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
4
The Jaguares earned their first ever home semi-final after beating the Chiefs 21-16 this morning.
Emotional Jaguares celebrate at full-time after winning hard-fought quarter-final against Chiefs
5
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Hayley Matthews is stumped by Katey Martin off the bowling of Kasperek. New Zealand White Ferns v West Indies. International Twenty20 cricket, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Wednesday 14 March 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Women's cricket closer to Commonwealth Games return after nomination for 2022
Martin Guptill of New Zealand is out hit wicket during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and South Africa at Edgbaston

Martin Guptill hits his way into record books - just not in the way he wanted

1 NEWS

Kane Williamson praised by cricketing world for composed century in win over Proteas
03:29
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt discusses the latest from the Cricket World Cup. Source: Breakfast

Cricket World Cup diary: King Kane earned praise but spare some for de Grandhomme