TODAY |

England's Jofra Archer to miss Test series against NZ with elbow injury

Source:  Associated Press

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss next month's Test series against New Zealand after suffering a recurrence of an elbow injury.

Jofra Archer. Source: 1 NEWS

Archer was hurt playing for Sussex in a County Championship match against Kent this week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said today he had pain in his right elbow when bowling.

Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow, the ECB said.

Archer had to pull out of the IPL because of an elbow injury.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
Chloe Swarbrick proposes end to 'glamorisation' of alcohol in New Zealand sport
2
Goalkeeper clinches win for Liverpool with sensational 95th minute winner
3
Phoenix's Israeli striker Tomer Hemed uses flag, kippah during goal celebrations
4
Richie McCaw urges NZR to take blinkers off and consider Silver Lake alternative
5
Former triathlete describes how the end of his career after shock diagnosis started a new journey of healing
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell earn Black Caps contracts for first time
02:40

Black Caps star BJ Watling to retire from cricket after NZ's tour of England

Gary Stead says Tim Seifert 'in a much better space' in Indian hospital after contracting Covid-19 in India
00:29

'A batsman's dream' - UK study claims bamboo bats the future of cricket