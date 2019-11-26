England's Jofra Archer to miss Test series against NZ with elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss next month's Test series against New Zealand after suffering a recurrence of an elbow injury.

Jofra Archer. Source: 1 NEWS

Archer was hurt playing for Sussex in a County Championship match against Kent this week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said today he had pain in his right elbow when bowling.

Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow, the ECB said.