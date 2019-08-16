England's Jofra Archer hits out at 'faulty' speed guns after series loss to Black Caps

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has pinpointed what he believes to be the reason for his recent poor series against the Black Caps, singling out faulty radar guns.

England's Jofra Archer, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Bancroft lbw. Source: Associated Press

Archer, 24, arrived on Kiwi shores with a huge reputation as a tearaway fast bowler, having wowed with speeds of up to nearly 155km/h in the English summer during the World Cup and against Australia.

The Barbados-born speedster troubled nearly every single Australian batsman in the drawn 2-2 Ashes series, notably forcing Steve Smith to retire hurt with concussion.

However, Archer was nowhere near as potent in the Black Caps' 1-0 series win, taking just two wickets in two Test matches, averaging over 100 runs per scalp.

Writing for his column in the Daily Mail though, Archer singled out exactly where his issue against the Black Caps was - incorrect readings on the bowlers' speed radar gun.

"In case you're wondering, I'm still not convinced about the speedgun," Archer says.

"I felt it didn't have its best game at Mount Maunganui, and I came away from Hamilton thinking the same. Not just me - all the bowlers were made to look a bit slower than I believe they really are."